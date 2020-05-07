Folk singer Krishan Laal passes away

Renowned folk singer Krishan Lal Bheel who was a master Marwari singer from Cholistan famous for his lively performances, passed away Thursday morning after fighting a prolonged kidney disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Renowned folk singer Krishan Lal Bheel who was a master Marwari singer from Cholistan famous for his lively performances, passed away Thursday morning after fighting a prolonged kidney disease.

Krishan Lal Bheel used to perform in his local language Marvai to bring out the true ethos of his land.

He always dressed up in his traditional costume (in golden waistcoat) and created an aura through the various aspects of his performance.

His local language was Marwari, but he was also fluent in Hindi, Sindhi, Punjabi, urdu Saraiki, Registani and Rajasthani.

He could sing in all these languages but performing in Marvai with playing 'Ektara' along has been the highlight of his talent and his love for his land's traditions.

Krishan Lal was a soulful singer and his demise has saddened the folk music circles of the country.