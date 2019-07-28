Following domestic violence allegations, designer Fahad Hussayn removes Mohsin Abbas from fashion video

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The designer has re-released his fashion campaign video ‘Guddi Wang’ by deleting all of the scenes featuring Mohsin Abbas Haider.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 28th July, 2019) Following the domestic violence allegations against actor and DJ Mohsin Abbas Haider, designer Fahad Hussayn has removed him from his fashion campaign.

According to reports, the designer has distanced himself from the actor.

Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife Fatema Sohail accused that her husband used to torture her after marriage. Mohsin Abbas, however, rejected these allegations.

In her post on Facebook on July 20, Fatema Sohail had alleged her husband of physical violence and claimed that she caught him cheating on November 26.

"Instead of being embarrassed over his act, Mohsin started beating me. I was pregnant at that time. He pulled me from hair, dragged me on floor, kicked me several times, punched me on face and threw me on the wall," she added.

Fatema further told that when she was in operation theatre for the delivery her husband was not with her.

"On July 17, I went to Mohsin's home and asked him to take our son's responsibility where he started beating me again. He refused to do anything for his son," she continued.

She told, "On July 20, I filed a report but police termed the incident as minor husband-wife dispute instead of domestic violence or abuse. Truth Told! Now I will see you in court Mr Mohsin!" Fatema concluded.

On July 22, Mohsin Abbas Haider rejected domestic violence allegations leveled by his wife Fatema Sohail and challenged her to bring forth assault proofs.

A sessions court had granted interim bail to actor and singer Mohsin Abbas in wife torture case till August 5.

Mohsin Abbas through his application had requested the court for grant of bail while claiming that allegations levelled against him were false.

The Defence-C police had registered a case against Mohsin Abbas on the complaint of his wife, Fatima Sohail, under the charges of fraud and hurling threats.

The complainant alleged that her husband used to torture her on petty issues.