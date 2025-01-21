Open Menu

“For God’s Sake, Leave Us Alone,” Says Kareena, Lashing Out Photographers

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2025 | 02:03 PM

“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers

Actress removes statement from her Instagram story after some moments

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2025) Bollywood Actress Kareena Kapoor angrily lashed out at paparazzi (photographers) who were making videos of her home.

The Indian media reported that Kareena Kapoor told the paparazzi, "For God's sake, leave us alone," but later deleted the post she had shared.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared a story on Instagram showing her children's car being brought to her house, with the caption: "New toys are coming for Taimur and Jeh."

Kareena was furious over the video and wrote, “Stop this now, don't you people have any hearts? For God's sake, leave us alone,”.

The reports said that the paparazzi were taking pictures of her staff inside the house who were carrying toys for her sons, Jeh and Taimur.

It may be mentioned here that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured in a knife attack during a robbery at his home last Wednesday night and is still in Mumbai's Leelavati Hospital, where he has not been discharged yet.

Since the incident, the paparazzi have been attempting to make videos and take pictures of Saif and Kareena’s home.

