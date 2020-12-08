Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam and Aiman Khan 

(@fidahassanain)

All three Lollywood stars have been named for their remarkable performance and roles about peoples’ safety and rights.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8th, 2020) Lollywood stars Mahira Khan and Aiman Khan were admired internationally after they were listed by Forbes.

All three stars were mentioned in the list of Forbes in Forbes’ inaugural Asia’s 100 Digital start list.

Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam and Aiman Khan made their name after long struggle and remarkable performances in the field of art, and always used their influence to support worthy causes, especially those with a Covid-19 focus.

“The 100 celebrities highlighted on the list range in age from 20 to 78, proving that social media influence is a cross-generational phenomenon,” said Forbes Asia Editor Rana Wehbe Watson.

According to reports, the musical superstar would return to the screen this year in action drama The Legend of Maula Jatt. Mahira Khan is another prominent film star who has nearly 7 million Instagram followers and over 4 million on Facebook—to raise awareness about mental health issues, violence against women and breast cancer.

About Atif Aslam, Forbes said: “Released in May, his song “Asma-ul-Husna,” recites Allah’s 99 Names to encourage hope during the pandemic, and has over 22 million views on YouTube. He is one of those stars who cautioned public about Covid-19 and urged people to stay home.

It also praised Aiman Khan, saying: “With nearly 8 million followers, Khan is the most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram. She and twin sister Minal run the clothing site Aiman Minal Closet, with 249,000 Instagram followers. Last year she was nominated for Best Actress at Pakistan’s Hum Awards for roles in tv shows Ishq Tamasha and Baandi,”.

South Korea’s popular band BTS is also among the prominent on Forbes’ list.

In addition to that, Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and others were also named in the list.