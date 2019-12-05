UrduPoint.com
Former Miss Pakistan World Zanib Naveed Killed In Car Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 hours ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 11:20 AM

A Pakistani beauty queen crowned Miss Pakistan World in 2012 was killed when her car hit a pavement and overturned into oncoming traffic, The New York Post reported Wednesday, citing police sources from Pomona, a village in Rockland County, New York state

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :A Pakistani beauty queen crowned Miss Pakistan World in 2012 was killed when her car hit a pavement and overturned into oncoming traffic, The New York Post reported Wednesday, citing police sources from Pomona, a village in Rockland County, New York state.

Lahore-born Zanib Naveed, 32, was driving when she attempted to take a curve to another road, but her car struck a pavement and flipped over, state police was quoted as saying.

She was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Ms.

Naveed, who resided in Pomona, represented the city of Lahore in the 2012 Miss Pakistan World pageant in Toronto, Canada, where she was crowned the winner. She also participated in the Miss Earth 2012 pageant in the Philippines.

Her Facebook account lists her as the President of the Miss Pakistan USA organization.

In her last post on Facebook Nov. 21, Naveed posted an image of herself sitting on a staircase in a sparkly gold dress.

"The greatest self is a peaceful smile, that always sees the world smiling back," she wrote.

