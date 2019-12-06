UrduPoint.com
Former Miss Pakistan World Zanib Naveed Killed In US Car Crash

Fri 06th December 2019

Former Miss Pakistan World Zanib Naveed killed in US car crash

Former Miss Pakistan World Zanib Naveed died over the weekend in a car accident in Maryland, US.A graduate of Pace University, the former beauty queen was crowned Miss Pakistan World in 2012

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th December, 2019) Former Miss Pakistan World Zanib Naveed died over the weekend in a car accident in Maryland, US.A graduate of Pace University, the former beauty queen was crowned Miss Pakistan World in 2012.

She was the 10th person to win the pageant's title. She then went on to represent Pakistan in the 2012 Miss Earth pageant in the Philippines.Fox news reported, the fatal crash took place Sunday night.

Naveed was driving a 2018 Mercedes CL2 when she lost control of the vehicle. Investigators said the New York resident had been attempting to navigate a curve when she struck the curb and her car overturned onto the oncoming lane of traffic.

The Maryland Police added the 32-year-old was ejected from the car and declared dead at the scene.In the wake of the fatal crash, a GoFundMe was set up to assist her family with any financial burdens."Zanib touched many lives, she was always making friends and meeting new people.

She spread her laughter and her sense of humor to all she encountered," the page reads. "She was unique in more ways than one. She had a beautiful soul and she will forever be missed. Our lives will never be the same without her."

