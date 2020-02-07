UrduPoint.com
Former Punjabi Film Actress Anjuman, Husband Waseem Reject Divorce Reports

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 04:39 PM

Former Punjabi film actress Anjuman, husband Waseem reject divorce reports

Anjuman, former Punjabi film actress, and her husband Waseem Ali aka Lucky' Ali have dismissed media reports about their divorce and termed them fake and fabricated'

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) Anjuman, former Punjabi film actress, and her husband Waseem Ali aka Lucky' Ali have dismissed media reports about their divorce and termed them fake and fabricated'.The couple got married on June 17, 2019 and the wedding was attended by only family and close friends.

Later, the two had publicly confirmed their wedding.Last week, several media outlets had reported that Anjuman and Lucky Ali have parted ways.Now, the couple has dismissed media reports in a video message.Anjuman and Waseem said, "The media reports about our divorce are fake.

We are happy and enjoying our married life together."

