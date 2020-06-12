Former TV host Ayesha Sana booked in bogus cheque case

(@fidahassanain)

The complainant says that she deceived him by handing him over a fake cheque in Defense-C police precinct.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12th, 2020) Known actress and former tv host Ayesha Sana was booked over charges of fraudulently minting money from different people including her friends here on Friday.

Defence-B police booked Ayesha Sana after a cheque was dishonored regarding a payment to a relative in Cantonment area of Lahore.

He said that she borrowed Rs 20 million from him but she did not return him that money.

He said he approached her for the said money and she handed over a cheque to him. The complainant said that when he reached the bank to deposit that cheque to take out his money from her account but there was no money in the account.