UrduPoint.com

France Set For Rare National Tribute To Film Star Belmondo

Chand Sahkeel 10 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

France set for rare national tribute to film star Belmondo

France will this week pay film star Jean-Paul Belmomdo the rare honour for an actor of a tribute at its national memorial site, the presidency said on Tuesday, as colleagues and public mourned the passing of one of the great icons of French cinema's golden age

Paris, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :France will this week pay film star Jean-Paul Belmomdo the rare honour for an actor of a tribute at its national memorial site, the presidency said on Tuesday, as colleagues and public mourned the passing of one of the great icons of French cinema's golden age.

Over six and a half million people in France watched special tv screenings of Belmondo films after his death was announced Monday, audiovisual data showed, as schedules were cleared for an actor whose swaggering smile and one-liners are inscribed in the national consciousness.

Fellow French film legend Brigitte Bardot, who starred with Belmondo in several movies including the 1961 "Famous love Affairs", said in a statement to AFP she felt "great grief" and was "thinking of him".

"I feel great grief just like his dog Chipie who was his last and so faithful companion," said Bardot, who is now a prominent animal rights activists and from whose foundation Belmondo adopted the crossbreed dog Chipie abandoned by previous owners.

"I miss him and I don't want to talk more about it. The greatest pains can only be expressed through silence," she said.

The office of President Emmanuel Macron said the national tribute to Belmondo would take place at the Invalides memorial complex in Paris on Thursday, an extremely rare honour for an actor although singer Charles Aznavour who appeared in several films was celebrated with such a homage when he died in 2018.

"We have lost a guide," Jean Dujardin, one of the most prominent of the current generation of French actors, said on BFM TV. "He was a guide, Jean-Paul, someone who told us: do not burden yourself with anxieties, have fun".

Fellow iconic French actor Alain Delon -- both a friend and a rival of Belmondo -- said Monday he was "completely crushed" by the news of Belmondo's death.

Even France's police force hailed an actor who starred in numerous crime thrillers such as the 1979 "Cop or Hood". "Even if it was just cinema you were in a way one of us, Mr Belmondo," the national police tweeted.

Belmondo, who first came to fame as part of the French New Wave cinema movement with films like "Breathless" by Jean-Luc Godard, went on to become a household name, acting in 80 films covering a multitude of genres, including comedies and thrillers.

He died peacefully aged 88 at his Paris home, his family announced Monday.

Related Topics

Police Film And Movies France Died Guide Paris SITE 2018 Gold Family TV From Million Love

Recent Stories

Two drug-peddlers held

Two drug-peddlers held

1 minute ago
 Police carries out search operation in New Town ar ..

Police carries out search operation in New Town area

1 minute ago
 Secretary Agriculture visits Muzaffargah, meets fa ..

Secretary Agriculture visits Muzaffargah, meets farmers

1 minute ago
 World to pay heavy price for ignoring Indian desta ..

World to pay heavy price for ignoring Indian destabilizing policies: Dr Moeed

1 minute ago
 Syed Ali Geelani epitome of Kashmir freedom strugg ..

Syed Ali Geelani epitome of Kashmir freedom struggle: Speakers

1 minute ago
 Taliban Ready to Have Relations With US, Welcome P ..

Taliban Ready to Have Relations With US, Welcome Participation in Afghan Reconst ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.