Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :French group Banijay said Saturday it had agreed to buy Dutch-headquartered rival Endemol Shine to create a tv production giant.

Banijay, a leading creator and producer of TV content, said it would acquire 100 percent of the equity of the Endemol Shine Group, co-owned by Walt Disney Company and funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc.