France's Banijay To Buy Endemol Shine To Create TV Production Giant
Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 03:20 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :French group Banijay said Saturday it had agreed to buy Dutch-headquartered rival Endemol Shine to create a tv production giant.
Banijay, a leading creator and producer of TV content, said it would acquire 100 percent of the equity of the Endemol Shine Group, co-owned by Walt Disney Company and funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc.