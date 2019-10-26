UrduPoint.com
France's Banijay To Buy Endemol Shine To Create TV Production Giant

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 03:20 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :French group Banijay said Saturday it had agreed to buy Dutch-headquartered rival Endemol Shine to create a tv production giant.

Banijay, a leading creator and producer of TV content, said it would acquire 100 percent of the equity of the Endemol Shine Group, co-owned by Walt Disney Company and funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc.

