UrduPoint.com

French Film Must Be 'more Spectacular', Says Top Producer

Chand Sahkeel Published March 17, 2022 | 12:56 PM

French film must be 'more spectacular', says top producer

France's film industry needs to focus on splashier productions to stay ahead in the streaming era and keep its cinemas alive, the head of Paris-based Pathe Films told AFP

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :France's film industry needs to focus on splashier productions to stay ahead in the streaming era and keep its cinemas alive, the head of Paris-based Pathe Films told AFP.

The production company is currently having global success with CODA, a US remake of a French film about an aspiring singer and her deaf family that is gunning for Oscar glory later this month.

But Pathe's major focus in the coming months is the sort of big-budget spectacle it sees as vital to drawing crowds back to the other side of its business -- its cinema chain.

It has a series of tent-pole projects that leverage some of France's best-known characters, including reboots of the Asterix franchise ("Asterix & Obelix: The middle Kingdom") and "The Three Musketeers" both due over the next year.

Also in the pipeline are films about Charles de Gaulle's time in wartime London and a new version of "The Count of Monte Cristo".

"To attract the public, France needs films that are more spectacular," Pathe's president Ardavan Safaee told AFP in an interview at its Paris headquarters.

"The sorts of films we created until recently -- this mass of 300 films per year -- that system isn't viable in the long-term." - 'Authenticity' - Pathe has found great success abroad with the sort of prestige dramas -- "Slumdog Millionaire", "The Queen", "Selma" -- that can struggle to find backing in superhero-obsessed Hollywood.

CODA, a rare US production for the company, is doing particularly well, picking up a string of awards.

On Sunday, it won BAFTAs in London for its screenplay and supporting actor Troy Kotsur -- the first ever for a deaf person at those awards.

That points to one major change in the few short years since the French original, "La Famille Belier", in 2014.

"The parents in the original were played by actors who weren't deaf -- today we wouldn't do that," Safaee said.

"The extremes of this debate aren't good -- actors are still actors. We also produced Virginia Efira in 'Benedetta' and she isn't a nun from the 17th century," he added, laughing.

"But using deaf actors was important in this film. It gave it authenticity." - Streaming competition - Back home, however, it is no surprise why Pathe wants to step up its game: it is competing for the attention of 8.4 million French households with a Netflix subscription.

The government has fought to protect its heavily subsidised film industry and vast network of cinemas (the most per capita in Europe) with strict rules about how long streaming platforms must wait to get hold of new releases.

Netflix has bought concessions -- investing 200 million Euros this year alone in French productions, including 40 million for 10 cinema releases -- but that has only reduced the delay from three years to 15 months.

Safaee said France's protections are important but may go too far.

Italy and Spain have fewer rules, which has been devastating for their cinema chains, he said. But that has also attracted more investment from streamers, particularly for series, that will likely foster a new generation of talent.

"For now, it's working in France, but if the platforms continue to grow and help our neighbours grow, and we don't give them a place... we will fall behind," warned Safaee.

"If we don't do anything, I'm worried that in 10 years we will be overtaken by our neighbours in Britain, Spain, Italy..."

Related Topics

Century Film And Movies Business Europe France Company London Paris Virginia Selma Spain Italy May Sunday Oscar Family From Government Industry Netflix Million

Recent Stories

Australian journalist loves watching Babar Azam pl ..

Australian journalist loves watching Babar Azam playing quality cricket

22 minutes ago
 Australian environment recovers from bushfires, dr ..

Australian environment recovers from bushfires, drought: report

3 minutes ago
 MWMC to purchase vehicle tracking & monitoring sys ..

MWMC to purchase vehicle tracking & monitoring system for transparency

3 minutes ago
 Mongolia adds 95 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia adds 95 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Alleged kidnapper nabbed in muzaffargarh

Alleged kidnapper nabbed in muzaffargarh

51 minutes ago
 From 2008 to 2018 national government of looters w ..

From 2008 to 2018 national government of looters was in power: Farrukh Habib

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>