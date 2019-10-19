UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fundraiser Fashion Show Held In Hong Kong To Promote Literacy In Pakistan

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 02:47 PM

Fundraiser fashion show held in Hong Kong to promote literacy in Pakistan

The Development in Literacy, a non-government organization arranged a fashion show in Hong Kong to raise funds for promotion of literacy in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :The Development in Literacy, a non-government organization arranged a fashion show in Hong Kong to raise funds for promotion of literacy in Pakistan.

Pakistan Consulate in Hong Kong supported the annual charity fundraiser which featured display of design collections from Rizwan Beyg, a renowned Pakistani fashion designer, said a press release received here Saturday.

The apparel highlighted customized couture and luxury wear with a strong emphasis on local crafts which were created by supporting rural and underprivileged communities in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Consulate thanked all those who attend the event and made generous contributions for supporting DIL's education initiatives in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Hong Kong Event All From

Recent Stories

MDA to construct flyover at Madni Chowk

1 minute ago

Johnson Warns UK Parliament About 'Little Appetite ..

1 minute ago

Champion Marquez secures his first pole at Japan M ..

4 minutes ago

UK parliament could reduce significance of Brexit ..

4 minutes ago

Burn, trauma, plastic surgery center at DHQ Chitra ..

4 minutes ago

UK Parliament Speaker Selects for Vote Letwin's Am ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.