Fundraiser fashion show held in Hong Kong to promote literacy in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :The Development in Literacy, a non-government organization arranged a fashion show in Hong Kong to raise funds for promotion of literacy in Pakistan.

Pakistan Consulate in Hong Kong supported the annual charity fundraiser which featured display of design collections from Rizwan Beyg, a renowned Pakistani fashion designer, said a press release received here Saturday.

The apparel highlighted customized couture and luxury wear with a strong emphasis on local crafts which were created by supporting rural and underprivileged communities in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Consulate thanked all those who attend the event and made generous contributions for supporting DIL's education initiatives in Pakistan.