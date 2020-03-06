UrduPoint.com
Funeral Prayers Of Ammanullah To Be Held In Paragon City

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:35 PM

Funeral prayers of Ammanullah to be held in Paragon city

The funeral prayers of legend comedian Ammanullah Khan will be held at his residence in Paragon city here on Friday at 5.30pm

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The funeral prayers of legend comedian Ammanullah Khan will be held at his residence in Paragon city here on Friday at 5.30pm.

Amanullah died due to lungs and kidney failure today.

Renowned actors, politicians and social activists would participate in the funeral prayers.

Amanullah Khan started his career as a comedian from the Pakistani Television and regarded as one of the best comedians in Pakistan.

He had influenced many artists as well as people while he also held world recordof 860 day night theater plays.

