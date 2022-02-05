Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika Padukone

(@Abdulla99267510)

New Dehli: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone on Saturday said that working on her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan taught her not to indulge herself into judge people

The Padmaavat actor said that judging people was not a good thing because people always did what they needed to do.

“People do things for a reason, so judging is not a good thing. This is what I learnt while working for Gehraiyaan,” said Padukone while talking to a reporter on Saturday.

She said that understating the emotion and though process always helpful in this regard, because it was the understanding only that created empathy.

The actor also said that she was working on the character of Alisha in her next movie.

She went on to say that the actors’ hard working always bore fruits, making it clear that they might not related their character’s ideology or action sometimes.

For the movie, she also said they had shot number of intimate scenes.

She claimed, “We did it after hard work and proper guidance,”.

The actor said that intimacy was usually misunderstood but it was more than that, pointing out that Siddhant and Dhairya used to intimacy exercises together.

“Shakun is part of such sessions,” said the actor, adding that the workshops helped them in this regard. However, she said confidence and trust was important for such scenes and characters.