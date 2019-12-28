UrduPoint.com
George Michael's Sister Melanie Died On Christmas Day, Family Says

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 04:05 PM

George Michael's sister Melanie died on Christmas Day, family says

George Michael's sister Melanie Panayiotou died on Christmas Day, the third anniversary of the pop singer's death, her family said

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) George Michael's sister Melanie Panayiotou died on Christmas Day, the third anniversary of the pop singer's death, her family said ."We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly.

We would simply ask that the family's privacy be respected at this very sad time," the family said in a statement issued through their lawyer, John Reid."There will be no further comment," they added.Police in London said paramedics were called for a woman in her 50s on Wednesday.

Her death was not being treated as suspicious, they said in a statement.Michael, who rose to fame in the 1980s as part of duo Wham!, died at his home on Christmas Day 2016, aged 53.

