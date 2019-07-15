UrduPoint.com
Get To Live So Many Lives As An Actor: Kartik Aaryan

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 11 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 03:37 PM

Get to live so many lives as an actor: Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan says being an actor lets you live many lives in one life

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) Kartik Aaryan says being an actor lets you live many lives in one life."Leaving behind one character... his world and getting into another character is a painful yet fun process.

Perk of being an actor.

You get to live so many lives in one life," wrote Kartik, as the caption of a photograph he put out on Monday, to share the look of his character Chintu Yadav in the upcoming film, "Pati Patni Aur Woh".'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is an adaptation of B.R.

Chopra's 1978 comedy classic of the same title. The original starred late actor Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur. The film is a comical take on extra-marital affairs.The 2019 remake, directed by Mudassar Aziz, features Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday with Kartik and releases on December 6

