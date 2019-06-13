Ghazal King Mehdi Hassan still rules hearts

(@Aneesah05582539)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :It has been seven years since the Ghazal King Mehdi Hassan bade adeau to this world but absence failed to fade away his melodious memories and he rules the hearts even today.

Noted broadcaster and Radio Multan programme manager Asif Khan Khaitran expressed these views on the seventh death anniversary of the renowned Ghazal singer who dominated semi- classical singing alone and found no rivals to match his greatness and excellence as a vocalist.

Mehdi Hassan belonged to the sixteenth generation of renowned Kalavant family of musicians and vocalists and his father Ustaad Ismail Khan and uncle Ustaad Ibrahim Khan were famous vocalists of their time, Khaitran said.

Mehdi Hassan got his initial training and singing tips from his home and that was the foundation that made him rise to the summit of his art.

He got Radio Pakistan platform in 1952 to demonstrate what he truly was, a great Ghazal singer.

His traditional 'Thumri' aired from Radio Karachi studio made him famous all over Pakistan and he made inroads into film industry where his songs earned reputation of guaranteeing films' success on the silver screen.

"We take pride in the fact that we had a great vocalist like Mehdi Hassan Khan and a treasure of his songs and Ghazals that no other country can boast of," says former resident director Multan Arts Council, Muhammad Ali Wasti.

He was the pride of Pakistan. Great Indian vocalist Lata Mangeshkar also acknowledged the art of Mehdi Hassan Khan. She once said: "Bhagwan speaks in his larynx."