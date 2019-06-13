UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghazal King Mehdi Hassan Still Rules Hearts

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:02 PM

Ghazal King Mehdi Hassan still rules hearts

It has been seven years since the Ghazal King Mehdi Hassan bade adeau to this world but absence failed to fade away his melodious memories and he rules the hearts even today

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :It has been seven years since the Ghazal King Mehdi Hassan bade adeau to this world but absence failed to fade away his melodious memories and he rules the hearts even today.

Noted broadcaster and Radio Multan programme manager Asif Khan Khaitran expressed these views on the seventh death anniversary of the renowned Ghazal singer who dominated semi- classical singing alone and found no rivals to match his greatness and excellence as a vocalist.

Mehdi Hassan belonged to the sixteenth generation of renowned Kalavant family of musicians and vocalists and his father Ustaad Ismail Khan and uncle Ustaad Ibrahim Khan were famous vocalists of their time, Khaitran said.

Mehdi Hassan got his initial training and singing tips from his home and that was the foundation that made him rise to the summit of his art.

He got Radio Pakistan platform in 1952 to demonstrate what he truly was, a great Ghazal singer.

His traditional 'Thumri' aired from Radio Karachi studio made him famous all over Pakistan and he made inroads into film industry where his songs earned reputation of guaranteeing films' success on the silver screen.

"We take pride in the fact that we had a great vocalist like Mehdi Hassan Khan and a treasure of his songs and Ghazals that no other country can boast of," says former resident director Multan Arts Council, Muhammad Ali Wasti.

He was the pride of Pakistan. Great Indian vocalist Lata Mangeshkar also acknowledged the art of Mehdi Hassan Khan. She once said: "Bhagwan speaks in his larynx."

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Multan World Film And Movies Bade Muhammad Ali Mehdi Hassan Lata Mangeshkar Silver Family All From Industry

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked Pakistani community to ..

3 minutes ago

EU Gathering Data on Stricken Tankers in Gulf of O ..

3 minutes ago

Model Courts dispose of 76 cases of murder and nar ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of brother-in-law of ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister chairs parliamentary party m ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Military Analyses Additional Deployment of ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.