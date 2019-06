(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Ghufran Imtiazi a renowned drama producer of Pakistan Television on Tuesday passed away.

His funeral prayer would be offered tomorrow at 1:30pm after Zuhr prayers here at H-11 graveyard.