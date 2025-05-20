Open Menu

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper Plan To Move In Together Amid Wedding Rumors

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 20, 2025 | 03:47 PM

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors

Singer Ed Sheeran recently fueled speculation about another celebrity wedding during an interview

LOS ANGELES - American supermodel Gigi Hadid and Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper are reportedly preparing to take the next step in their relationship, with sources suggesting the couple is planning to live together before marriage.

The international media reported that the insiders close to the couple have revealed that wedding rumors are gaining momentum, and the two are considering cohabiting as a precursor to tying the knot. Though the couple has not made any official announcement, the speculation has sparked widespread interest among fans and the entertainment industry.

Gigi Hadid was previously in a relationship with British singer Zayn Malik, with whom she shares a daughter. Despite their separation, the two continue to co-parent amicably.

In a separate development, singer Ed Sheeran recently fueled speculation about another celebrity wedding during an interview. The "Shape of You" singer revealed that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have sent out "save the date" cards, despite earlier statements from the couple indicating they were in no rush to marry.

Ed Sheeran’s comments have led to a flurry of social media reactions, especially given Selena Gomez's past high-profile relationship with pop star Justin Bieber.

Now, news of her possible upcoming wedding is making headlines across the globe, adding to what many are calling a wedding season in Hollywood.

