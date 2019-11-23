UrduPoint.com
Gilgit-Baltistan Folk Artists Mesmerize Audience At Lok Mela

Sat 23rd November 2019 | 09:13 PM

Gilgit Baltistan folk artists mesmerized audience in annual folk festival (Lok Mela) here at Lok Virsa Garden Avenue, Shakarparian on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Gilgit Baltistan folk artists mesmerized audience in annual folk festival (Lok Mela) here at Lok Virsa Garden Avenue, Shakarparian on Saturday.

The artists who performed in the folk musical programme included Salman Paras, Manzoor Baltistani, Saddique Mughal, Rashid Iqbal, Iqbal Hussain,Doulat Wali Baig and dance group of Barmi Harees and Majeed.

Chairman Standing Committee at Gilgit Baltistan Council Secretariat, Ashraf Sada was the chief guest of the musical evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashraf Sada said, "Lok Virsa deserves commendation for promoting the rich heritage of country in such a beautiful way. Lok Virsa's effort in projecting the true culture of Gilgit Baltistan is praiseworthy." "We will support every initiative that can lead to create national harmony and integration among the nation, which is need of the hour", he ensured.

Visiting the festival grounds, it is distinctly visible that a unique combination of cultural heritage of all federating units has been impressively presented by the organisers in a professional manner.

Besides other provinces, Gilgit Baltistan is also participating in the festival with the contingent of over forty persons including master artisans, folk artists, folk musicians and officials.

In Gilgit Baltistan pavilion, a group of young artists and musicians attired in traditional regional costumes attracted attention of the audience with their spellbinding performance.

Historically, Gilgit Baltistan has been at the crossroads of various civilisations for centuries. It has a unique location and serves as a confluence for some of the world's highest mountain ranges the Pamirs, the Karakoram and the Hindukush. It has also been a place of cultural cross currents.

Living in historical oblivion and geographical isolation from the rest of the world, the people have clung to a farming life, raising cattle, tending orchards and harvesting crops.

Gilgit Baltistan is home to a number of diversified cultural entities, ethnic groups and various backgrounds. This multitude blend of culture is because of the strategic location of Gilgit.

In view of the multi-cultural and multi-lingual aspects, people also have a beautiful mix of lifestyles and attitudes presenting a pluralistic society living together with peace and harmony for centuries.

The festival will culminate Nov 24, 2019 at 3pm with a colourful award distributing ceremony among the most talented and deserving artisans and artists on the recommendations of a national jury constituted for the purpose in full view of the national media.

