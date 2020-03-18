UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Glastonbury Cancels 50th Anniversary Festival Due To Virus: Organisers

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:59 PM

Glastonbury cancels 50th anniversary festival due to virus: organisers

The organisers of the annual Glastonbury music festival said on Wednesday they had cancelled this year's 50th anniversary event due to the coronavirus pandemic

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The organisers of the annual Glastonbury music festival said on Wednesday they had cancelled this year's 50th anniversary event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020," organisers said in a statement on Twitter, adding tickets for the 2020 event will roll over to 2021.

Related Topics

Music Twitter 2020 Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai CP attends Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval ..

9 seconds ago

UAE&#039;s 2021 federal budget draft preparations ..

15 seconds ago

‘Native Fury 20’ military exercise resumes in ..

22 seconds ago

Daren Sammy asks people to take care of themselves ..

14 minutes ago

Sudan to receive AED40 million in agricultural dev ..

15 minutes ago

UAE Polo defeats Desert Palm in President Polo Cup

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.