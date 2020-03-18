Glastonbury cancels 50th anniversary festival due to virus: organisers

The organisers of the annual Glastonbury music festival said on Wednesday they had cancelled this year's 50th anniversary event due to the coronavirus pandemic

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The organisers of the annual Glastonbury music festival said on Wednesday they had cancelled this year's 50th anniversary event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020," organisers said in a statement on Twitter, adding tickets for the 2020 event will roll over to 2021.