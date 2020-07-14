Glee Star Naya Rivera’s body recovered from lake Piru

(@fidahassanain)

The police say that Glee actress mustered enough energy to save life of her 4-year old son but had not enough to save herself at lake Piru.

NEWYORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2020) The body of known American actress Naya Rivera was discovered from the lake Piru the reports said here on Tuesday.

The local authorities said that Naya Rivera used the last of her strength to save life of her 4-year old son before drowned.

“She mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat but not enough to save herself,” said Sherifff Bill Ayub while talking to the reporters.

Glee actress Naya Rivera’s body was discovered on Monday morning at Lake Piru after six day search.

Naya Rivera and her son rented a pontoon boat at Lake Piru on Wednesday and the child to the rescuers that he and his mother both had gone into the water to swim but she did not get back on the boat.

“I looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water,” the son told the police. Rivera, 33, disappeared on Wednesday and was presumed dead.

Later, her body was found floating in the northeast area of the lake where the water was between 35 and 60 feet deep Monday, said the police. They said that they were “confident" the body found was Rivera, but the body was taken to Ventura County Coroner's Office, where it would be identified through dental records.