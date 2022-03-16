Global Sensation 'BTS' to perform at 64th Grammy Awards 2022

The Recording Academy announced its first slate of artists taking the stage at the 64th Grammy Awards and 'BTS' has officially been confirmed as performers for this year's ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) The Recording academy announced its first slate of artists taking the stage at the 64th Grammy Awards and 'BTS' has officially been confirmed as performers for this year's ceremony.

Following the news 'BTS' also confirmed their participation through their official twitter handle by posting a video.

"We will be performing at Grammys April 03 on CBS, See You on Music's Biggest Night," stated the post.

With this, BTS becomes the first Korean pop act to not only be nominated, but to also perform at the Grammy Awards for two years in a row.

BTS has also earned its second nomination in the 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' for its hit song titled Butter. The first nod was in 2021, for their popular number titled Dynamite in the same category.

The boys will be joining a star-studded lineup at the Grammys that includes Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, and Brothers Osborne.

Following their participation at this year's ceremony, BTS will be continuing with their world tour, 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS'. The concerts will be held in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

According to the world's most influential music media brand 'Billboard' Grammy nominated group smashed box office when 'Permission To Dance on Stage: Seoul' live viewing broke the event cinema record with a worldwide box office gross of over $32 million. Now after two successful 'Permission To Dance on Stage' concerts in 'Los Angeles' as well as 'Seoul', the band is gearing up to perform for the upcoming 64th edition of the Recording Academy award ceremony.