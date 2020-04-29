UrduPoint.com
Globally Acclaimed Indian Actor Irrfan Khan Dies At 53

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 29 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:02 PM

Globally acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan dies at 53

Acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan, whose international movie career included hits such as "Slumdog Millionaire", "Life of Pi" and "The Amazing Spider-Man", has died aged 53, his publicist said Wednesday

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan, whose international movie career included hits such as "Slumdog Millionaire", "Life of Pi" and "The Amazing Spider-Man", has died aged 53, his publicist said Wednesday.

"Irfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him," his publicist said in a statement.

The Bollywood star, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, was admitted to a Mumbai hospital earlier this week with a colon infection.

