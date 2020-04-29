Globally acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan dies at 53

(@Aneesah05582539)

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan, whose international movie career included hits such as "Slumdog Millionaire", "Life of Pi" and "The Amazing Spider-Man", has died aged 53, his publicist said Wednesday.

"Irfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him," his publicist said in a statement.

The Bollywood star, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, was admitted to a Mumbai hospital earlier this week with a colon infection.