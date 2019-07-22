(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Says men like these are a threat to the society.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd July, 2019) Actor Gohar Rasheed has come out in support of Fatima Sohail, actor and tv host Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife who alleged him of domestic abuse.

Taking to Instagram, Gohar Rasheed said that he was a second hand witness to the 2018 injustice that took place with Fatima Sohail when his friend took her to the hospital after she had been beaten up by Mohsin Abbas Haider.

“Through her I got to know the whole Story. Fatima is like a sister to me,” he said.

In another tweet, he said that Fatima wanted to save her marriage and ensure the health of her baby so we respected that and kept quiet but now since she is out with the truth herself.

He went on to say that men like these are a threat to the society.

“I don’t see him just as a spineless, pathetic sick human being, I see him as a danger. She needs justice and he needs HELP,” he said.

Fatima Sohail had in a social media post shared how her husband Mohsin Abbas Haider used to abuse her physically.

"On 26th Nov 2018, I caught my husband cheating. When I confronted him, instead of being embarrassed he started Beating me. I was pregnant at that time! He pulled me from hair, dragged me on floor, kicked me several times, punched me on face & threw me on the wall," she alleged.

Sharing pictures of bruises, she said, "I was brutally beaten by my husband. My caretaker! Traumatized me contacted a friend instead of family & was rushed to hospital. Doctor initially refused to do checkup as it was a police case. I needed some time to digest the shock & not file a complaint. I was able to get my ultra sound where the sight of relief was that my baby was not harmed!"

Societal Pressure or my own confidence.

I do not know but I decided to make my marriage work for my own child, she added.

"On 20th May 2019 I was blessed with a beautiful boy. I had a surgery due to complication. While I was in operation theater in Lahore, my husband was in Karachi sleeping with his GF, Nazish Jehangir, an emerging model/actor. He later posts depressing statuses to get public attention. My family stood with me but my better half chose not to," she said.

The wife went on to say Mohsin visited after 2 days of delivery just to take images and gain some publicity.

He did not bother to check on his son. It was only a drama for social appreciation, she added.

"On 17th July, I went to Mohsin's Home & asked him to take our son's responsibility where he started beating me again! He refused to do anything for his son," she claimed.

Mohsin Abbas has denied all these allegations.

Addressing a press conference while taking oath on Quran, he said that the pictures his wife showed were of 2018.

Call it conservative, old-school or backward but I belong to a household where we don’t ruin our women’s honour, he said.

During our separation, one night a woman was screaming outside my house.

"I did not open the door as it would have created a drama but she mad the cab driver break the door. She said that she would not leave him alone until he puts a property in her name," he said.

He said that he has hospital bills as evidence against her wife's allegations of me wanting to run away from baby's responsibility.

About the pictures of bruises, he said, “These are the bruises she got after she fell from stairs. He invited his wife to show her recent marks, adding that she is neither going to the police station nor did he submit her medical report,” he said.