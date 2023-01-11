Golden Globes return as Spielberg, 'Top Gun' and 'Avatar' face off

Hollywood giants from Steven Spielberg to James Cameron flocked back to the Golden Globes on Tuesday, as the controversial awards show got under way with a star-packed gala despite its scandals

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael, hosting proceedings, kicked things off with a monologue poking fun at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the event organizers who were condemned for having no Black members until recently.

"I'll tell you why I'm here. I'm here because I'm Black," said Carmichael.

"I won't say they were a racist organization -- but they didn't have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So do with that information what you will." The Globes, which kick off the annual movie awards season, have not had their usual glitz for the past two years, due to the pandemic and revelations about their organizers' lack of diversity and alleged ethical lapses.

But NBC, which scrapped its broadcast of the show last year, has brought back the 80th Golden Globe Awards on a one-off basis after the organization scrambled to reform.

A-listers including Margot Robbie and Eddie Redmayne were among those attending, after staff with vacuums frantically worked to dry out the red carpet -- which is in fact gray -- following days of heavy rain in Los Angeles.

Eddie Murphy is set to receive a career achievement award at the Beverly Hills gala.

The first awards of the night -- for best film actor and actress in a supporting role -- went to Ke Huy Quan for multiverse-hopping sci-fi film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and Angela Bassett for Marvel blockbuster "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Spielberg, nominated for his semi-autobiographical "The Fabelmans," and Cameron's sci-fi "Avatar: The Way of Water" will go head-to-head for best drama, along with "Top Gun: Maverick" -- another long-awaited sequel that has become a smash box office hit.

"Tar," set in the cutthroat world of classical music, and rock-and-roll biopic "Elvis" could also spring surprises.

Their respective stars -- Cate Blanchett, who plays a ruthless conductor, and Austin Butler, stepping into Presley's blue suede shoes -- are frontrunners for drama acting prizes.

Unlike the Oscars, the pinnacle of awards season on March 12, the Globes movie prizes are split between two categories: "drama" and "comedy or musical.

" "The Banshees of Inisherin" holds the most overall nominations at this year's Globes with eight, and is a favorite to win best comedy, with co-star Colin Farrell a frontrunner for best comedy actor.

The movie about a shattered friendship on a remote Irish island will contend with the surreal "Everything Everywhere All At Once" -- its star Michelle Yeoh is also up for acting honors.

In years past, success at the Globes was a potential bellwether for films hoping to win Oscars and served as a valuable marketing tool.

Indeed, Academy voters will begin casting ballots for Oscar nominations on Thursday, just days after the Globes gala.

But recent controversies have muddied the waters.

Rows over diversity, alleged corruption and lack of professionalism have "lessened" the Globes' sheen when it comes to influencing the Oscars, said Deadline awards columnist Pete Hammond.

"When every (Globes) story talks about the scandal... it doesn't make it as credible, I think, to the Oscar voters," he said.

Most of the Globes' usual swanky after-parties -- where winners parade their trophies, and losers drown their sorrows with free champagne -- are not taking place this year.

Brendan Fraser, a nominee for his starring role in "The Whale," ruled out attending Tuesday's gala. He has previously alleged he was once sexually assaulted by a former HFPA president.

Cruise, a producer on "Top Gun: Maverick," was also not expected to attend, after he returned his three Globes to the HFPA in 2021 in protest.

The addition of more than 100 new, more racially diverse Globes voters, who are not full HFPA members, has made it even harder to predict who the group of foreign journalists will reward.

But despite the controversy surrounding the Globes, "Avatar" producer Jon Landau told AFP on Tuesday that he "didn't think twice" about attending.

"I think the HFPA responded to the comments they got and they acted. And I think it's a lesson for life.

"We all have to self-examine ourselves and look to change. The HFPA has done that and I congratulate them for that."