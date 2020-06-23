UrduPoint.com
Golden Globes Set For Feb 28 As Virus Delays Award Season

Chand Sahkeel 20 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 12:31 AM

Golden Globes set for Feb 28 as virus delays award season

Next year's Golden Globes will take place on February 28, an unusually late date for the glitzy film and television award show as Hollywood scrambles to adjust to the coronavirus pandemic

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Next year's Golden Globes will take place on February 28, an unusually late date for the glitzy film and television award show as Hollywood scrambles to adjust to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Globes, which are typically held in early January, will take the weekend previously reserved for the Oscars, which last week were delayed by eight weeks to April 25.

"The HFPA will provide further guidance around eligibility, voting period, and revised nominations announcement timing in the coming weeks," said the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in a statement.

