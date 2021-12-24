Google’s doodle honors Moin Akhtar on his 71st birth anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

The renowned comedian, film and TV star who died in 2011 is still alive in the hearts of his fans.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 24th, 2021) Google’s doodle honored comedy king, legendary TV, film artist Moin Akhtar on his 71st birth anniversary.

The popular star and comedian was born in Karachi on December 24, 1950 and started his career from theater at the age of 16. He stepped into the world of television in the 60s and became a household name, continuing on the path to cementing his name as one of Pakistan’s greatest ever artists.

Moin Akhtar died of cardiac arrest on April 22, 2011 in Karachi but he is still alive in the hearts of his fans not only in Pakistan but all over the world.

His remarkable famous dramas include ‘Rozi’, ‘Intezar Farmaiye’, ‘Bund Road’, ‘Aangan Terha’, ‘Studio Dhai’, ‘Studio Ponay Teen’, ‘Yes Sir, No Sir’ and ‘Eid Train’.

During his career, Moin performed in different languages including English, Sindhi, Punjabi, Memon, Pashto, Gujarati and Bengali. He also used to love singing.

The actor’s work renowned comedian Anwar Maqsood and actress Bushra Ansari in stage dramas and tv programs got exceptional popularity among the public. Moin Akhtar was awarded the Presidential Pride of Performance and the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his excellence role in entertainment industry.