Got Impressed By Husband’s Prayers For Junaid Jamshed, Says Sana Khan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 27, 2024 | 07:23 PM
Former actress reflects how sincere Mufti Anas was in praying for his friend
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2024) Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan said that her husband prayed for the forgiveness of Junaid Jamshed.
In an interview with Indian media, Sana Khan mentioned that she was deeply impressed when she saw her husband Mufti Anas praying for the forgiveness of Junaid Jamshed.
She reflected on how sincere Mufti Anas was in praying for his friend.
Sana Khan further added, “I thought about myself and wondered if I had such a friend who would pray for my forgiveness in the same way, but the answer was no. I wanted someone in my life who would sincerely pray for me from the heart. My husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed’s forgiveness greatly impressed me.”
The former actress Sana Khan left the entertainment industry after marrying Mufti Anas in 2020. In 2023, the couple welcomed a baby boy, whom they named Tariq Jamil.
