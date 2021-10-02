UrduPoint.com

Governor Expresses Grief Over Death Of Umar Sharif

Chand Sahkeel 45 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 04:48 PM

Governor expresses grief over death of Umar Sharif

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of veteran comedian Umer Sharif

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of veteran comedian Umer Sharif.

In a condolence message here, the Governor said, 'I am very sad to hear the news of Umer Sharif's death.

' Imran Ismail said that during his whole life Umer Sharif spread happiness among people.

He said the legendary actor also brought laurel to the country by performing abroad.

The governor said Umer Sharif would always remain in our hearts.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Laurel Family Sad

Recent Stories

475 power pilferers caught in Sept 2021

475 power pilferers caught in Sept 2021

47 seconds ago
 Jhagra reviews sports' facilities in Hayatabad

Jhagra reviews sports' facilities in Hayatabad

48 seconds ago
 Distt admin opens another wholesale point at grain ..

Distt admin opens another wholesale point at grain market

50 seconds ago
 King of comedian Umer Shareef passes away

King of comedian Umer Shareef passes away

4 minutes ago
 Tehsil City wins Table Tennis Championship

Tehsil City wins Table Tennis Championship

4 minutes ago
 CM grieves over death of legendary comedian Umar S ..

CM grieves over death of legendary comedian Umar Sharif

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.