Governor expresses grief over death of Umar Sharif

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of veteran comedian Umer Sharif.

In a condolence message here, the Governor said, 'I am very sad to hear the news of Umer Sharif's death.

' Imran Ismail said that during his whole life Umer Sharif spread happiness among people.

He said the legendary actor also brought laurel to the country by performing abroad.

The governor said Umer Sharif would always remain in our hearts.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.