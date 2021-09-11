UrduPoint.com

Govt To Provide Every Possible Assistance To Umar Sharif: Governor, Fawad

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 18 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 05:47 PM

Govt to provide every possible assistance to Umar Sharif: Governor, Fawad

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that Board of Doctors would be constituted and it would decide what step to take for the best medical treatment of ill Celebrated Comedian Umar Sharif

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that Board of Doctors would be constituted and it would decide what step to take for the best medical treatment of ill Celebrated Comedian Umar Sharif.

They said that it was on doctors what they decide and the government would make arrangements to provide all possible assistance to the veteran comedian.

They stated this while talking to media persons inquiring after Celebrated Comedian and Actor Umar Sharif's health, who was admitted to a local hospital in the metropolis due to heart related ailment, here.

Governor Imran Ismail said that the federal government would bear all the expenses of Umar Sharif's medical treatment.

He said that the board would decide and the government would act upon the decision to facilitate the medical treatment.

Replying to a question, he said if doctors decided that Umar Sharif had to go abroad for the medical treatment then the government would assist to this effect.

The Governor said that he had talked to Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin about increasing Endowment Fund and then the actors would be provided with funds automatically without visiting anyone.

Replying to another question, he said that they wanted permanent solution to Karachi. He said that they were in the favour of holding Local Government elections and alluding to the Sindh government, he said that they wanted Administrator.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said he and the Governor had visited today Umar Sharif on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to enquire after his health.

He said"Umar Shairf is country's asset."Answering a question, he said that the treatment of heart was possible in Pakistan but it further depended on the decision of the doctors what they advised.

Replying to another question, he hoped that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the Cantonment Board elections.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Shaukat Tarin Media All Government Best

Recent Stories

PTCL signs MoU with The City School for providing ..

PTCL signs MoU with The City School for providing premium ICT services

12 minutes ago
 PIA to resume commercial flight operation from Isl ..

PIA to resume commercial flight operation from Islamabad to Kabul

15 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler issues decree establishing Protocol an ..

Ajman Ruler issues decree establishing Protocol and Hospitality Department

21 minutes ago
 Behind the Scenes with the First Smartphone Series ..

Behind the Scenes with the First Smartphone Series to Bring You Cinematic Bokeh ..

28 minutes ago
 59,818 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

59,818 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

35 minutes ago
 &#039;Sharjah Week’ in Russia highlights coopera ..

&#039;Sharjah Week’ in Russia highlights cooperation opportunities between ind ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.