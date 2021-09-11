Govt to provide every possible assistance to Umar Sharif: Governor, Fawad

(@Aneesah05582539)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that Board of Doctors would be constituted and it would decide what step to take for the best medical treatment of ill Celebrated Comedian Umar Sharif.

They said that it was on doctors what they decide and the government would make arrangements to provide all possible assistance to the veteran comedian.

They stated this while talking to media persons inquiring after Celebrated Comedian and Actor Umar Sharif's health, who was admitted to a local hospital in the metropolis due to heart related ailment, here.

Governor Imran Ismail said that the federal government would bear all the expenses of Umar Sharif's medical treatment.

He said that the board would decide and the government would act upon the decision to facilitate the medical treatment.

Replying to a question, he said if doctors decided that Umar Sharif had to go abroad for the medical treatment then the government would assist to this effect.

The Governor said that he had talked to Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin about increasing Endowment Fund and then the actors would be provided with funds automatically without visiting anyone.

Replying to another question, he said that they wanted permanent solution to Karachi. He said that they were in the favour of holding Local Government elections and alluding to the Sindh government, he said that they wanted Administrator.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said he and the Governor had visited today Umar Sharif on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to enquire after his health.

He said"Umar Shairf is country's asset."Answering a question, he said that the treatment of heart was possible in Pakistan but it further depended on the decision of the doctors what they advised.

Replying to another question, he hoped that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the Cantonment Board elections.