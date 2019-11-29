Grand musical performance held at Islamabad Art Fest 2019

A grand musical performance of national and international artists was held at ongoing 13-day long Islamabad Art Festival-2019 here at auditorium of Sir Syed Memorial Complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :A grand musical performance of national and international artists was held at ongoing 13-day long Islamabad Art Festival-2019 here at auditorium of Sir Syed Memorial Complex.

The artists of USA, Brazil, Mexico, China, Turkey, United Kingdom and Pakistan performed the in grand show and got big applause from the audience.

British Pakistani Sufi Opera Star Saira Peter, was the leading singer who enthralled audience with fusion of eastern and western tunes at the grand musical show. Saira Peter sang famous songs of urdu Opera and got a big applause from the audience.

Saira brought the unique genre of Sufi opera music to the Federal capital. She was joined by her music director Steven Smith and her family. She said, "I have performed in many countries but there is nothing like coming home. The love for my country and its people is the greatest motivation in anything I do." The artists of Ballet Beyond Borders (BBB) also performed traditional dances and entertained the audience. The BBB presented classical ballet and all genres of dance from folkloric and native American cultures with indigenous nations of Africa and South America, hip-hop, tap and contemporary choreography.

The BBB artists included Julia Launay Duarte, Jenifer Kerber, Kasfer, Kya-Rae Arthur and Walts Lez Barrers.

Qurban Niazi also enthralled audience by singing various folk songs in his own style and got applause from the audience.

Folk Punjabi singer Fazal Jutt also performed at the musical show.

Turkish artists Whirling Darwash also performed and enthralled the audience. Whirling dervishes are a classic image of Turkey, spinning serenely in their tombstone-like felt hats and billowing white robes to create a fascinating ceremony aimed at achieving oneness with God.

A practicing dervish told Culture Trip about the mystic sema ceremony's meanings, how dervishes train and the challenges once faced by their Sufi order.

Ningxia Chinenes performance was also part of the grand musical night. China Ningxia was a traditional music and dance performance.

Later, Hebei Chinenes Group also performed and entertained the audience with their outstanding performance.

The musical night was concluded with 12 Dholi's performance at Sir Syed Memorial Society.

Earlier, President of Islamabad Art Festival-2019 Jamal Shah welcomed the national and international artists participating in 13-day long festival.

He said he was happy to bring all nations together by exchanging art and culture. He said Islamabad Art Festival would be annually organized and more countries artists would participate in this festival.

Deputy Mayor of Islamabad Syed Zeshan Ali Naqvi also attended the grand musical show.