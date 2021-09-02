UrduPoint.com

Greek Composer Mikis Theodorakis Dies Aged 96: Hospital Source

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 34 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 01:12 PM

Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis dies aged 96: hospital source

Renowned Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis, who scored the 1964 classic "Zorba the Greek" and was an icon of resistance to the former military junta, has died aged 96, a hospital source said Thursday

Athens, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Renowned Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis, who scored the 1964 classic "Zorba the Greek" and was an icon of resistance to the former military junta, has died aged 96, a hospital source said Thursday.

A prolific talent and political maverick, Theodorakis was adulated in his home country for his inspirational music and defiance during the junta that ruled from 1967-74.

