Greek Composer Mikis Theodorakis Dies Aged 96: Hospital Source
Renowned Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis, who scored the 1964 classic "Zorba the Greek" and was an icon of resistance to the former military junta, has died aged 96, a hospital source said Thursday
A prolific talent and political maverick, Theodorakis was adulated in his home country for his inspirational music and defiance during the junta that ruled from 1967-74.