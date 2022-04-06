Guests list of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding revealed

(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2022) The guests list for the fast approaching marriage ceremony of popular Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has been revealed.

The close friends of the couple will take part in the marriage ceremony due on April 14. The big Names from the media industry including Varun Dhawan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are also likely to take part in the ceremony.

"Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Rohit Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Akansha Ranjan, and Anushka Ranjan have all been invited" to the ceremony while Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to shower his blessings on the couple on their big day.

The publication, moreover, also shared that "Ayan Mukerji, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, and Soni Razdan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, and others" have been invited to the function.

The lovebirds, meanwhile, have also decided to host a grand reception towards the end of the month.