Guinean Singer Mory Kante, Part Of 1980s African Wave, Dead

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 08:38 PM

Guinean singer Mory Kante, who helped introduce African music to a world audience in the 1980s, died on Friday in the capital Conakry after a long illness, his son Balla Kante told AFP

Conakry, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Guinean singer Mory Kante, who helped introduce African music to a world audience in the 1980s, died on Friday in the capital Conakry after a long illness, his son Balla Kante told AFP.

Kante is best known for his song "Yeke Yeke," which was a huge hit in Africa before becoming a No. 1 in several European countries in 1988.

