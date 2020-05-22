Guinean Singer Mory Kante, Part Of 1980s African Wave, Dead
Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 08:38 PM
Guinean singer Mory Kante, who helped introduce African music to a world audience in the 1980s, died on Friday in the capital Conakry after a long illness, his son Balla Kante told AFP
Conakry, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Guinean singer Mory Kante, who helped introduce African music to a world audience in the 1980s, died on Friday in the capital Conakry after a long illness, his son Balla Kante told AFP.
Kante is best known for his song "Yeke Yeke," which was a huge hit in Africa before becoming a No. 1 in several European countries in 1988.