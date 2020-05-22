Guinean singer Mory Kante, part of 1980s African wave, dead

Guinean singer Mory Kante, who helped introduce African music to a world audience in the 1980s, died on Friday in the capital Conakry after a long illness, his son Balla Kante told AFP

Kante is best known for his song "Yeke Yeke," which was a huge hit in Africa before becoming a No. 1 in several European countries in 1988.