Guitar classes to commence from Jan 9

Rung School of Music & Arts has planned to start Guitar learning classes to explore the benefits of playing with others in a group and will help to develop one's band playing skills from January 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Rung school of Music & Arts has planned to start Guitar learning classes to explore the benefits of playing with others in a group and will help to develop one's band playing skills from January 9. The classes were aimed to learn and his/her own way to enhance the wonderful music of all life. Professional musicians at Rung School Of Music and Arts would teach the variety of music with guitar. Guitar will be taught in different forms including ,strings ,sound,cords and bandpractice.

According to an official, "Now one can learn the secrets of the guitar in a class format".

He told classes' details that include: 1) guitar classes with focus on both, basics and advance learning; 2) students will be provided with proper notes and guidance; 3) students will bring their own instruments and all the lessons will be structured according to a lesson plan that is specifically designed and tailored for students by experienced guitarists.

These classes are open for beginners and intermediate players, he stated.

Aspirant can register through this website,https://www.facebook.com/RungSMA, he added.