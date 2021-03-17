Gulshan Jahan To Perform Online At PNCA "Seen Studio" On March 20

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Renowned folk singer Gulshan Jahan will perform online at "Seen Studio" Pakistan National Council of the Arts on March 20.

Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed told APP on Wednesday that "Seen Studio" will release it's fourth episode featuring renowned folk artists.

She said that old and new poetry would also be composed at PNCA Seen Studio.

Dr. Fouzia said that PNCA has recently postponed many of its programs due to the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, adding that all of the events will be streamed live on our Facebook Page and youtube so people can enjoy them while sitting at home.

Dr. Fouzia said that Arts Council would continue online programs to entertain it's audience.

She said that PNCA is making efforts to promote the regional as well as international cultural exchanges to portray the true image of Pakistan and its centuries old cultural traditions, adding that efforts also under way to explore new avenues to engage youth in its cultural endeavours in this testing time of pandemic.

She said that all SOPs would be strictly implemented in online cultural programs and shows.