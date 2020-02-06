UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gwyneth Paltrow Advises Women: Fight The Male Paradigm At Work By Embracing Vulnerability

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:33 PM

Gwyneth Paltrow advises women: fight the male paradigm at work by embracing vulnerability

Gwyneth Paltrow, Hollywood's top actor, is pushing women to combat the male paradigm at work places by accepting and flaunting their more vulnerable traits

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) Gwyneth Paltrow, Hollywood's top actor, is pushing women to combat the male paradigm at work places by accepting and flaunting their more vulnerable traits.Speaking to Endgameactor advised women who go by the rules of pushing away their vulnerable sides in professional settings by taking on more masculine traits, to alter their ways."I think that's total [expletive].

This idea that we need to reconstruct ourselves in the male paradigm version of what it is to have power or be a leader is completely untrue and it also kind of cuts off the part of us that is so powerful," she said."I think that there's an emerging kind of female leader that embraces her vulnerability and creativity and intuition," she continued."So, I think, cry all you want.""As a woman CEO, sometimes when I'm at different conferences, a question that I see women CEOs get a lot are around imposter syndrome," she went on.

"And I don't see men CEOs being asked those same kinds of questions - like �How do you manage your time being a mom?'", she added."So, I think we still have a fair way to go in terms of how we perceive women CEOs and for us to get real parity," she said further.For younger women, Gwyneth stressed on the significance of determination."Perseverance really leads to the outcome that you desire.

So often, we have a belief or a passion and we head down a road, and then I see a lot of people thrown off course, they are deterred by criticism or stumbling blocks.""I think one of my gifts is that I've always persevered no matter what, and that's the only way to get that outcome. But I wish I kind of known that earlier," she added.

Related Topics

Road Male Same Women All Top

Recent Stories

More than 1 in 4 (26%) Pakistanis say they do not ..

14 minutes ago

Turkey urges Russia to halt regime attacks in Syri ..

3 minutes ago

NUST alumna becomes first Pakistani to stand among ..

16 minutes ago

UVAS signs MoU with NRSP for capacity building of ..

17 minutes ago

UK must play active role for resolution of Kashmir ..

20 minutes ago

Ahmed Al Jarwan discusses cooperation with Spanish ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.