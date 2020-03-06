UrduPoint.com
Hachette Workers Protest Publication Of Woody Allen Memoir

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 02:33 PM

Dozens of employees of a Hachette subsidiary in New York staged a walkout Thursday in protest at the company's decision to publish Woody Allen's autobiography, trade magazine Publishers Weekly said

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Dozens of employees of a Hachette subsidiary in New York staged a walkout Thursday in protest at the company's decision to publish Woody Allen's autobiography, trade magazine Publishers Weekly said.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker behind "Annie Hall" and "Manhattan" has long been accused of molesting his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow when she was seven years old in the early 1990s.

The 84-year-old was cleared of the charges, first leveled by his then-partner Mia Farrow, after two separate months-long investigations, and has consistently denied the abuse. But Dylan, now an adult, maintains she was molested.

Thursday's protest in front of Grand Central Publishing headquarters follows Allen's son Ronan Farrow -- who has been very critical of his father -- denounced the decision to publish the memoir.

"This afternoon, Grand Central Publishing employees are walking out of the Hachette New York office in protest of the publication of Woody Allen's memoir," Grand Central employees said in an email, Publishers Weekly reported.

"We stand in solidarity with Ronan Farrow, Dylan Farrow, and survivors of sexual assault." Hachette group employee Elece Green said she was taking part in the demonstration.

"As an employee of Hachette Book Group and in support of my colleagues at Little, Brown and survivors of sexual assault, I am walking out of the New York office this afternoon," she tweeted.

Ronan Farrow said Tuesday he would no longer work with Hachette, whose subsidiary Little, Brown and Company published his bestselling account of the investigation into disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, "Catch and Kill." Ronan has long defended his sister Dylan, who renewed her accusations against Allen in the wake of the #MeToo movement in early 2018.

Grand Central Publishing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dylan said she was "unbelievably overwhelmed and so incredibly grateful for the solidarity demonstrated by @HachetteUS and @littlebrown employees today.""From the bottom of my heart, thank you," she tweeted.

