Hadiqa Kiana says Nazia Hassan will forever be in their hearts

Today is the 20th death anniversary of Nazia Hassan who is being remembered by music-lovers around the world.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2020) Popular singer Hadiqa Kiani has paid tribute to late Nazia Hassan for her remarkable performances on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Hadiqa Kiani shared the picture of late Nazia Hassan, with a caption: “Nazia Hassan, you will forever be in our hearts. Rest in Power,”.

Nazia was termed as the ultimate “pop queen” of the 80s and 90s whose songs were on everyone’s playlist. She along with her brother Zohaib Hassan introduced the magic of disco and indie-pop music across sub-continent.

Nazia Hassan made her singing debut at the age of 15 with the song Aap Jaisa Koi, from, the Indian film Qurbani (1980). Her debut album, Disco Deewane (1981), charted in fourteen countries worldwide and became the best-selling Asian pop record up at the time.

The song was widely admired and led her to team up with her brother Zoheb Hassan who was into writing and composing songs. Later the brother-sister duo came up with their very first album Disco Deewane that was also a big hit and kept them among their fans.

Her English language single Dreamer Deewane made her the first Pakistani singer to make it to the British charts.

The sensational singer, who was also a lawyer and a social activist, breathed her last 19 years ago after battling cancer.

Nazia received numerous national and international awards, and became the first Pakistani to win the Filmfare Award at the young age of 15 and remains the youngest recipient of the award to date. She was also a recipient of Pakistan’s highest civilian award, Pride of Performance.