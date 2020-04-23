Hadiqa Kiani appeals govt for financial support of beauty industry

(@fidahassanain)

The singer who also runs her own saloon says that many girls have become jobless and have started working at homes and they might be carrying virus while visiting different places which is against the lockdown purpose imposed to contain Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2020) Popular singer Hadiqa Kiani has appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan to financially support the girls who lost their jobs with Saloons in beauty industry.

Hadiqa Kiani that beauty industry is a major industry and thousands of girls have lost their jobs with Saloons.

“80 per cent saloon owners run everything through their businesses and expenditures,” said Hadiqa Kiani 20 per cent of saloon owners were working under closed doors. She made this appeal through a video message on YouTube.

“Many saloon employees have started to work at homes,” said Hadiqa, adding that it was very devastating for Saloon industry as well as for the purpose of imposing lockdown to contain Coroanvirus in the country. She said that these girls might be carrying virus to houses they were going to work at.

“The appeal is that the government should enforce this lockdown in letter and spirit,” she said. She also said that the situation was getting worse and suggested that the government should make a policy for this business industry.

“If this lockdown is going long then the government should give any policy and SOPs for this Saloon industry,” said the singer. Hadiqa said “Or these girls who are working at others’ homes should be given some stipends so that they could survive in this crisis,” . She said that it was troubling that many like her were following the government rules in fight against Coroanvirus but the industry as a whole was getting destroyed.

“Rents should be minimized,” she appealed to the government that she was waiting for positive response.