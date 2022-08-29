Hadiqa Kiani asks people to help flood victims

(@Abdulla99267510)

The singer who has been running an effective campaign has collected medicines and clothes to help flood affectees in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2022) Renowned singer Hadiqa Kiani has launched fund-raising campaign for flood-affectees.

The Bohe-Bariyan singer has run an effective donation campaign through her social media to reach and help the people suffering in flood-hit areas.

Taking to Twitter, Hadiqa wrote, "Donation location information for #PakistanFloods relief efforts in Lahore and Karachi,".

The singer throgh her posts and messages also motivated other peoples to come forward to help the flood victims who have lost their everything in the floods.

In another post, she mentioned the stock of medicine and other things to provide to the flood affectees, urging the people to donate, so all those who have lost their everything could take a sigh of relief.