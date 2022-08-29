UrduPoint.com

Hadiqa Kiani Asks People To Help Flood Victims

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 29, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Hadiqa Kiani asks people to help flood victims

The singer who has been running an effective campaign has collected medicines and clothes to help flood affectees in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2022) Renowned singer Hadiqa Kiani has launched fund-raising campaign for flood-affectees.
The Bohe-Bariyan singer has run an effective donation campaign through her social media to reach and help the people suffering in flood-hit areas.
Taking to Twitter, Hadiqa wrote, "Donation location information for #PakistanFloods relief efforts in Lahore and Karachi,".

The singer throgh her posts and messages also motivated other peoples to come forward to help the flood victims who have lost their everything in the floods.

In another post, she mentioned the stock of medicine and other things to provide to the flood affectees, urging the people to donate, so all those who have lost their everything could take a sigh of relief.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Flood Social Media Twitter Hadiqa Kiani Post All

Recent Stories

Netherlands ambassador expresses condolences to al ..

Netherlands ambassador expresses condolences to all flood victims

15 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz visits Taunsa, meets flood victims

Maryam Nawaz visits Taunsa, meets flood victims

29 minutes ago
 IHC suspends PEMRA's ban on Imran Khan's TV speech ..

IHC suspends PEMRA's ban on Imran Khan's TV speeches

41 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged review meeting regarding arrangement ..

UVAS arranged review meeting regarding arrangements of International Poultry Exp ..

1 hour ago
 UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Flood Relief C ..

UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Flood Relief Camp’

1 hour ago
 Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman I ..

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman Imran , Tarin, Leghari and Jhag ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.