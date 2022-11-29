Hadiqa Kiani committed for change in flood-affected areas

(@Abdulla99267510)

The singer-cum-actress has carried relief efforts for the affectees and she is still working to help them in these testing times.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2022) Singer-cum-actress Hadiqa Kiani is committed to bring change in flood-hit areas of the country.

The singer has not only collected donations for the flood victims but has also been running effective campaign till today to provide relief who are in dire need in flood affected areas.

Taking to Instagram, Hadiqa shared a video clip in a bid to inform her fans and followers that how she and her team is working for change.

Last week, she also expressed gratitude for those who watched her drama ‘Pinjra’ and extended support for her.

It may be mentioned here that there are many areas in Sindh where the flood water is still a big problem for the citizens and they are waiting for help in this winter season.