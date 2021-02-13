Hadiqa Kiani feels mesmerizing to see beautiful views

(@fidahassanain)

The singer and actress Hadiqa Kiani says she is feeling grateful and blessed over beautiful views the country’s cities have.

Taking to Instagram, Hadiqa Kiani wrote: “What beautiful views our cities have! Grateful and blessed,”

Pakistan have many remarkable places for tourism including Malam Jabba and the beautiful sceneries in Swat and Gilgit-Balistan.

Besides it, the Federal and provincial governments have launched initiatives for greenery in Pakistan.

On Friday, Miyawaki technique was launched in Lahore to fight pollution.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said 50 sites were chosen in Lahore for this purpose. He noted that Miyawaki technique helps grow trees ten times faster and thirty times denser.

He said the first experiment of Miyawaki was done at Liberty Roundabout Lahore last year.

He launched this program during his day long visit to Lahore. He also receive briefing on other important project including River Ravi project.