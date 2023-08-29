Hadiqa Kiani rejects link of drama 'Hadsa' to 2020 motorway rape case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The reaction comes after a journalist tweeted that "Hadsa" pertains to the woman who endured a gang rape on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway in front of her children.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2023) Actor Hadiqa Kiani on Tuesday refuted rumors suggesting that her ongoing drama "Hadsa" is centered around the tragic 2020 motorway rape case.

In September 2020, a French woman of Pakistani origin was subjected to a harrowing gang rape in front of her three children on the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway.

The journalist disclosed that she received a distressing call from the victim following the drama's broadcast, indicating that the victim has been in a state of trauma since then.

Hadiqa Kiani clarified that the drama is not linked to the mentioned incident and emphasized that she had inquired about the script prior to accepting the project.

"Hadsa" delves into the life of Taskeen (played by Kiani), a strong-willed woman leading a content life with her affectionate spouse and children. The narrative unfolds as Taskeen's world is shattered by an unexpected and appalling event, leaving her to grapple with its aftermath.

Kiani expressed her dismay that a production she is part of is being perceived as hurtful to a survivor. She shared, "When I was approached to play Taskeen in 'Hadsa,' my initial query was whether it was related to the motorway incident or if it was based on anyone's story. The project team categorically responded with a 'No.'"

After extensive discussions with the team and upon reviewing the script, Kiani realized that "Hadsa" wasn't linked to or inspired by the 2020 motorway incident.

Kiani emphasized that "Hadsa" doesn't revolve around any individual's story but rather highlights a disturbingly common facet of reality.

While acknowledging the distressing nature of depicting rape and sexual violence on screen, Kiani suggested that episodes should come with trigger warnings, specifically cautioning individuals exposed to such distressing experiences.

She acknowledged her inability to dictate survivors' responses, underscoring the importance of advancing discussions about this issue and collectively working toward the protection and empowerment of survivors.