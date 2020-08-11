Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday wishes

(@fidahassanain)

The ‘Bohay Barian’ singer has shared her picture with a beautiful message on the eve of her birthday.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2020) Popular Singer Hadiqa Kiani has expressed gratitude for all her friends and fans over birthday wishes here on Tuesday.

The singer who did not mention her age shared her stunning picture on Facebook with a caption: “Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes ❤️ spending this birthday with close family and friends who have been quarantining + thinking about the rains that have devastated so much of our country. Take the initiative to help those less fortunate than you 🙏🏽 start small by making sure your house staff, shop keepers etc.

are all okay and please to try to be the support system they need right now. love you all ❤️ (ps yes, this is what 48 looks like),”.

A few days ago she had shared her pictures while sitting on a “Charpoi” and enjoying cool breeze at roof of a house.

She is an amazing singer who is known for beautiful performances including sufi songs.