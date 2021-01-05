UrduPoint.com
Hadiqa Kiani To Make Acting Debut With "Raqeeb Se"

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 minute ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 01:41 PM

Hadiqa Kiani to make acting debut with

A leading Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani has decided to make her acting debut with upcoming new serial "Raqeeb Se" as a role of strong, vibrant, fearless, bold woman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :A leading Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani has decided to make her acting debut with upcoming new serial "Raqeeb Se" as a role of strong, vibrant, fearless, bold woman. "I had a wonderful experience working with such great actors such as Nauman Ejaz and Sania Saeed as well as rising stars like Iqra Aziz and Faryal Mehmood," informed the singer on her instagram account.

"There was a great amount of chemistry. When we were on the sets chatting about our lives, experiences, whatever we go through, it was just so bonded and well-knitted", she added.

She said that "It was totally a new world for me but Nauman told me one thing that 'You will have to negate your thoughts, yourself and your personality and you have to become that character.

More Stories From Showbiz

