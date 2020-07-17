UrduPoint.com
Hadiqa Kiani’s Song To Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of Kashmir Removed From YouTube

Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:25 PM



‘Daimi Bahar’—the song which means “eternal spring” is a lyrical tribute that was written in Turkish with a few bits in Urdu. The song highlighted both Turkey and Kashmir's sacrifices through different visuals.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2020) Hadiqa Kiani's recent song to pay tribute to martyrs of Kashmir on Kashmir’s Martyrs Day was removed by YouTube, the reports said here on Friday.

Hadiqa Kiani released song in collaboration with Turkish singer Ali Toga on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day and the failed coup attempt in Turkey.



Taking to Instagram, the singer shared the sad news of removal of song from YouTube and termed it another attempt of “systematic silence”.

However, she said that these tactics would not subdue the voices for the rights of Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir.

Hadiqa said: “Our tribute to Kashmir was removed from YouTube a few hours ago,”. Criticizing YouTube, the singer said: “There seems to be a systematic silencing taking place but we will not be silenced because our message is of love and peace,”.

The singer also informed her fans and followers on Instagram that an international civil society was committed to the rights of the Kashmiris and was actively working to re-upload the video.

