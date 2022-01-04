Hadiqia Kiani’s new album ‘Vasl’ hits the music industry

(@FahadShabbir)

The singer-cum-actor has announced her album and expressed gratitude towards her fans for supporting her.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2022) Renowned singer Hadiqa Kiani’s latest musical album was released.

Taking to Instagram, the singer who also performed her debut acting for 2021 drama serial “Raqeeb se” updated about release of her song on YouTube.

The Hona Tha Pyaar singer wrote, “I’m headed back to my roots,”.

She also shared her photo and expressed gratitude towards her fans for supporting her.

She herself composed her album and Khawar Kiani wrote the lyrics while Hassan Badshah did musical arrangements. The heart-touching video was shot by Abdullah Haris in which they showcased the beautiful hills of Murree.