UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hailey Baldwin Is Hurt' For Being Torn Apart' On The Internet

Faizan Hashmi 3 hours ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 03:19 PM

Hailey Baldwin is hurt' for being torn apart' on the internet

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber may have currently be at loggerheads but their cold war has for sure unfairly affected one person and that is Hailey Baldwin.

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th January, 2020) Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber may have currently be at loggerheads but their cold war has for sure unfairly affected one person and that is Hailey Baldwin.The 23-year-old supermodel broke her silence about the continuous trolling that she faces on online platforms as she termed social media a "breeding ground for cruelty.""I could sit here all day and say the hate doesn't bug me, that the words that are said don't affect me.

But news FLASH: it hurts to be torn apart on the internet!!!," she said on her Instagram.Addressing her 24 million followers, Hailey expressed hurt over the perpetual comparison she faces in her matrimonial life at the hands of trolls.

"It hurts to be compared to other human beings every single day, it hurts for people to jump to conclusions and make assumptions.

It hurts to be called Names, and to feel like you don't measure up to a certain standard ... the list goes on and on," she said.I share this only because it weighs often on my heart and because it's important to be honest about how these things affect us mentally and emotionally.

Hopefully it speaks to someone struggling with the same," she added.The fashion icon dropped the detailed and expressive post soon after her husband's latest trackYummy was dropped where he sings praises for her.

Related Topics

Social Media Same Justin Bieber May Post All Share Million Instagram

Recent Stories

“Sorry over what my son did,” Karachi Mayor Wa ..

10 minutes ago

Andy Atkinson visits Pakistan to help PCB improve ..

31 minutes ago

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) replace ..

24 minutes ago

Dr Firdous to address public meeting on Jan 5

24 minutes ago

Mostly sunny weather forecast for Karachi on Sunda ..

24 minutes ago

Azad Jammu & Kashmir reels under cold wave

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.